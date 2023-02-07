Charlotte, NC Author Publishes Memoir
February 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDepending on God, a new book by Yolanda Nivens-Speller [Neicie], has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Yolanda Nivens-Speller [Neicie] has gone through many trials and tribulations starting at age 26. Her experiences give a warning to anyone that has gone through chemo and radiation. She tells how God literally pulled her out of the fire and saved her life.
We can all learn from Neicie's experiences and never give up. Everyone is going through something, and if we keep striving things will get better.
About the Author
Before COVID, and before life hit her, Yolanda Nivens-Speller [Neicie] used to ski, go fishing, camping, and canoeing. She was a real outdoorswoman. The youngest of ten children, she's never had any formal education; however, God put her in a place to work with presidents, legal officials, and all the top brass at a major shoe corporation, which she enjoyed very much.
Depending on God is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7467-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/depending-on-god/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/depending-on-god-my-testimony-with-a-warning-jehovah-rappha-my-healer/
