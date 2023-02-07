Pacifica Law Group Names Denise Stiffarm as Firm Managing Partner
February 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsSeattle, WA - Pacifica Law Group is pleased to announce that Denise Stiffarm assumed the role of firm managing partner as of January 1, 2023. Denise is succeeding Gerry Johnson, who was a founding member of Pacifica Law Group in 2011 and the firm's first managing partner. Gerry remains a partner at Pacifica and will continue his practice in municipal, real estate, and nonprofit law, as well as supporting a wide range of public policy and nonprofit endeavors.
"Gerry was one of the founding partners of Pacifica Law Group. Under his leadership, the firm has grown from 5 lawyers when it opened its doors in 2011 to over 40 lawyers today," said Denise. "His contribution to the firm and in the community has been both inspiring and instrumental in establishing Pacifica as a leader in the legal and business community."
Gerry continues to represent some of the most recognizable organizations in the Pacific Northwest, including Pike Place Market, Seattle Art Museum, the Arboretum Foundation, MOHAI and Woodland Park Zoo. He currently serves on the boards of the Seattle Parks Foundation and the Downtown Seattle Association and chairs the City's Central Waterfront Oversight Committee, charged with overseeing development and operation of the City's new downtown waterfront park.
"Gerry has built a solid foundation for Pacifica. We have a talented team of lawyers and staff, and a reputation for excellence that our clients rely on and expect," said Denise. "This transition is seamless because Gerry built a foundation to ensure the overall health of the firm and continues to be an invaluable resource," she added.
Denise joined Pacifica in 2015 and has been an active leader both at Pacifica and in the broader legal and business communities. With a statewide and regional reputation for excellence, Denise provides counsel to school districts and other special purpose public entities on matters including real estate transactions, project permitting, and policy matters related to regional and local land use planning.
Denise is an enrolled member of the Gros Ventre (Aaniiih/White Clay) Tribe and is an active member of Seattle's Urban Native community. She was awarded the Chief Seattle Club's inaugural Stiffarm Visionary Leadership award for her leadership. Denise also serves as Chair of the Board of the YWCA of Seattle-King-Snohomish County, as a Trustee for the Seattle Art Museum, as a member of the Board of Directors of the United Way of King County, as a Trustee of College Spark Washington, and as a Trustee of One Roof Foundation.
"Personally and collectively, I know I speak for the full partnership when I say that we couldn't be more proud to have Denise as our new managing partner," said Gerry. "She personifies what is best about Pacifica by combining her intelligence and legal expertise with a true commitment to clients, colleagues and community leadership," he added.
Pacifica Law Group LLP is a law firm committed to serving public and private clients in the Pacific Northwest with focused talent, intellect, creativity and unwavering integrity. The firm helps clients address their most pressing needs with a range of legal services, including appellate and civil litigation, constitutional law, construction law, education and school districts law, municipal law, non-profit law, politics and policy, public financing, public/private project counseling and real estate law. Representative clients include Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Co., City of Seattle, Pike Place Market, the University of Washington, Port of Seattle, Seattle Art Museum, Sound Transit, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association, Washington State Housing Finance Commission, Woodland Park Zoo and numerous other cities, counties, municipalities, public utility districts, public and private companies, school districts and universities. www.pacificalawgroup.com
Contact Information
Denise Stiffarm, Managing Partner
Pacifica Law Group
206.245.1700
