Ogden, UT Author Publishes Fiction Novel
February 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Sor-Wiz and the Painted Lady: Book Three of Whisper, a new book by Johnathan Phillip Blackwell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When you think you have it all, think again. Today you are here, but where is here? Between fantasy and fiction lies the reality of the mind and the truth of us all. All is an illusion and in constant change, manifested to serve a purpose of intent. Be of thyself that the perception of others knows not an illusion. Magic, the effect of an intentional cause.
What does time have to do with anything? Only that it changed every part of my life and because of that, I totally lost track of a lot of it. For some of it I didn't know where I had been, who I was, or what had happened during that time. Some of it I didn't want to remember! The answers I often got were as horrific and confusing as the questions I asked. After that, I had to put some space between me and people, and discovered I wanted more than my freedom. So I began to travel, on foot! You learn about the town you live in if you stay in one place long enough. You learn a lot about the hearts and hate of people this way. Who they really are, other than the illusions they manifest before you! You learn about animals; their ways of living and their regards too and of you. You learn quickly to pay attention to nature's sounds, smells, and how things feel. The power of wind and water. But the toughest part to deal with is what you find out about yourself! My name is Stethan Barton Scythe. With a last name like that, you make a lot of people more than a little nervous, and my father did!
About the Author
Johnathan Phillip Blackwell was born in Honolulu, Hawaii and lived there until age twelve. Joining the U.S. Air Force in 1964, Blackwell spent sixteen years in Japan and nine months in Vietnam before being medevacked out. In all, he served in the U.S.A.F. for twenty-six years. Blackwell has played guitar in a band, and he loves to play chess. He also enjoys studying plate tectonics, astrology, and astronomy, but his true love is writing. Blackwell has lived all his goals and then some. He presently resides in Ogden, Utah.
The Sor-Wiz and the Painted Lady: Book Three of Whisper is a 162-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (hardbound $29.00, eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4234-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-sor-wiz-and-the-painted-lady/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-sor-wiz-and-the-painted-lady-book-three-of-whisper/
