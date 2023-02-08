Kerrville, TX Author Publishes Memoir
February 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFrom My Own Prison to Redemption: Healing for the Wounded, a new book by James S Horkey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A story of survival and victory, From My Own Prison to Redemption: Healing for the Wounded follows the diagnosis, treatment, and recovery of a man who was led to drug and alcohol addiction and dysfunctional interactions as a coping mechanism resulting from trauma suffered as a child.
If you or someone you love is suffering from drug and alcohol addiction, know you are not alone. There are hundreds of thousands of untreated people in addiction or just living in pain and suffering from the trauma inflicted on them as children.
Determined to break the cycle and help others as others have helped him, James S Horkey's honest and heartfelt memoir offers hope to those suffering-be it the addict or their friends and family-that there is life beyond addiction, and no one is out of reach when God is invited into our lives to perform His miracles.
Inside, discover the steps Horkey took to find sobriety, from finding the courage to acknowledge his disease and seeking healing to living a joyful, prayerful, peaceful life in recovery; and perhaps, if you're ready, begin a healing journey of your own.
About the Author
James S Horkey has a heart to serve, especially in helping those with addiction by working with them through a 12-step program. He has spent years sharing his experiences, strength, and hope with individuals, 12-step groups, hospitals and institutions, and prison ministry.
Horkey, along with his amazing wife, Karen, has six kids, all grown and loved dearly. At the time of this publishing Jim and Karen live in beautiful Texas Hill Country, Kerrville, Texas.
From My Own Prison to Redemption: Healing for the Wounded is a 90-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4298-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/from-my-own-prison-to-redemption/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/from-my-own-prison-to-redemption-healing-for-the-wounded/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
