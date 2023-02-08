Greenville, SC Author Publishes Novel
February 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsForced to Marry My Ex, a new book by Christy Cisson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Forced to Marry My Ex is a story based on the lifestyle of one of author Christy Cisson's best friends who was in an abusive marriage for over twenty years. It tells of how a powerful boy finds a girl he wants to become his under any circumstance, no matter what. He is a possessive person who can be abusive when he doesn't get what he wants.
There are so many women in relationships that they wish either the man would change for the better or they could get out of it. This book will help to give strength and encouragement to women in a similar situation where maybe they can take the steps to finally get out of it before it goes too far or the man winds up killing them out of rage.
It is Christy's hope that readers take away from her words of encouragement to see the signs of abuse when it first starts, not turning a blind eye, saying he was just mad or it will not happen again. The longer a relationship like this goes, most men get worse until there is no turning back.
About the Author
Christy Cisson's hobbies used to be horses for over thirty years. She still has one living but will no longer want to have another one when he dies. Her horses have been used for trail riding with friends, along with being in parades for years.
Christy's special interests are working on cars with her husband, helping him get them back to restored condition or when he wants to build them to go faster, being in the garage with him getting her hands dirty. She also loves to go with him to car shows with their cars. They participate in many that are put on for charities. Christy has been married to her husband for 19 years, and they have two daughters, both grown and moved out, living their lives.
Visit the author's Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090050405594
Forced to Marry My Ex is a 246-page hardcover with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4042-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/forced-to-marry-my-ex/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/forced-to-marry-my-ex/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us