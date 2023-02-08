Mankato, MN Author Publishes Political Thriller
February 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Alpha-Dog Principle, a new book by Dake Scott, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Alpha-Dog Principle is a political thriller and modern fantasy fictional novel. The year is 2025 and the American public has elected a corrupt man to the presidency. The world is stirring and global war is looming. This is a future that we as a people must try to avoid, though it is very possible.
The Alpha-Dog Principle resembles the world's current climate but also has some fantasy elements attached. Its modern fantasy elements make this book unique, and people can read the book and realize it's up to us to create a better tomorrow, together.
About the Author
Dake Scott was born in Mankato, Minnesota, in 1993. He enjoys outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing. When he was in high school, he took advanced placement courses in U.S. history as well as government and politics, and he is also a first-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do.
The Alpha-Dog Principle is a 240-page hardbound with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-391-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-alpha-dog-principle/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-alpha-dog-principle/
Contact Information
