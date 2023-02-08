West Columbia, SC Veteran & Author Publishes Spiritual Poems and Stories
February 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Modern Writings of Daniel J Shrief, a new book by Daniel J. Shrief, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Modern Writings of Daniel J Shrief is an amusing collection of poems and stories with historical and Biblical connotations, giving readers a fun and interesting escape.
About the Author
Daniel J. Shrief is a disabled American veteran who served in the demilitarized zone in Korea for one year. He hopes to donate all proceeds from The Modern Writings of Daniel J Shrief to children's charities in his home state of South Carolina. Shrief plans on running for political office.
The Modern Writings of Daniel J Shrief is a 174-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-546-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-modern-writings-of-daniel-j-shrief/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-modern-writings-of-daniel-j-shrief/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us