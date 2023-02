Bella Collina Showcases New Model Homes from Award-Winning Custom Homebuilders

Montverde, FL - Bella Collina, the picturesque gated community west of Orlando, is excited to announce an Open House featuring seven new model homes from five award-winning custom builders. The 3-day event takes place from Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 5, 2023. Open house hours are as follows:Friday & Saturday: 11:00 am 4:00 pmSunday: 12:00 pm 4:00 pmAttendees can see new custom home designs from Davila Custom Homes Toll Brothers , and Vogel Building Group . The floor plans range from 4 Bed / 3.5 Bath / 2,801 SF to 6 Bed / 6.5 Bath / 6,996+ SF."This open house offers potential homebuyers and realtors an opportunity to view the latest architectural craftsmanship and design elements in luxury homes while giving them a glimpse into the lifestyle experience enjoyed by Bella Collina residents," said Spencer Schar, Operations Manager.Register to attend the Open House by calling 407-469-4980 or visiting www.bellacollina.com/model-tour . Stop by the Real Estate office (before Bella Collina's main gate), located at 16690 Cavallo Drive in Montverde, to receive your gate pass and pick up your map.This 1,900-acre private golf and lakefront oasis is an award-winning Tuscan-inspired luxury community offering golf homes, lakefront estates, and lakefront condos. A host of luxury amenities are available to residents, including a 75,000 SF clubhouse, a Sir Nick Faldo-designed championship golf course, a resort-style pool, a full-service spa and salon, a health and fitness center, Har-Tru tennis courts, pickleball courts, multiple dining venues, top-rated wedding venues, meeting space, and ballroom facility. To learn more about Bella Collina, visit www.BellaCollina.com