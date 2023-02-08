Bella Collina Showcases New Model Homes from Award-Winning Custom Homebuilders
February 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsMontverde, FL - Bella Collina, the picturesque gated community west of Orlando, is excited to announce an Open House featuring seven new model homes from five award-winning custom builders. The 3-day event takes place from Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 5, 2023. Open house hours are as follows:
Friday & Saturday: 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Sunday: 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Attendees can see new custom home designs from Davila Custom Homes, Dream Finders Homes, Primo Homes, Toll Brothers, and Vogel Building Group. The floor plans range from 4 Bed / 3.5 Bath / 2,801 SF to 6 Bed / 6.5 Bath / 6,996+ SF.
"This open house offers potential homebuyers and realtors an opportunity to view the latest architectural craftsmanship and design elements in luxury homes while giving them a glimpse into the lifestyle experience enjoyed by Bella Collina residents," said Spencer Schar, Operations Manager.
Register to attend the Open House by calling 407-469-4980 or visiting www.bellacollina.com/model-tour. Stop by the Real Estate office (before Bella Collina's main gate), located at 16690 Cavallo Drive in Montverde, to receive your gate pass and pick up your map.
About Bella Collina
This 1,900-acre private golf and lakefront oasis is an award-winning Tuscan-inspired luxury community offering golf homes, lakefront estates, and lakefront condos. A host of luxury amenities are available to residents, including a 75,000 SF clubhouse, a Sir Nick Faldo-designed championship golf course, a resort-style pool, a full-service spa and salon, a health and fitness center, Har-Tru tennis courts, pickleball courts, multiple dining venues, top-rated wedding venues, meeting space, and ballroom facility. To learn more about Bella Collina, visit www.BellaCollina.com.
Contact Information
Bella Collina Real Estate
Bella Collina
407-469-4980
Contact Us
