Voler Systems Expands Staff as Growth Continues for Technological Firm
February 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsVoler Systems has added two new senior executives to its staff over the past few months as part of its ongoing expansion and growth. The company's continued growth and expansion have created an increased demand for its services and a need for seasoned staff members at different levels of the organization. The new hires announced by Voler Systems are part of the company's overall commitment to innovation in medical devices, wearables, IoT, consumer products, and other areas requiring electronic design expertise.
Miguel Adao joined Voler Systems in mid-2022 and serves as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Miguel has almost three decades of experience in the technology industry and has specialized in creating effective marketing strategies, transforming organizational operations, and establishing Demand Generation programs. He has helmed marketing operations for industry leaders, including Hewlett-Packard, VMware, Pepsi, and Procter & Gamble. Miguel holds a Master's and a Doctorate Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Engineering.
Patrick Schlosser was hired as a Senior Business Development Director in December 2022. A graduate of the University of Missouri and a native of Kansas City, Missouri, Patrick began his career in electronic component distribution after moving to Southern California. He soon pivoted to start his own independent manufacturing company focusing on custom-fabricated electronics. After 10 years of operating his own business, Patrick pivoted to engineering services, focusing primarily on product development in the mechatronics space.
"Miguel has proven to be a significant asset for Voler Systems," said Walt Maclay, President of Voler Systems. "His knowledge and vision continue to drive our marketing and sales strategies into both existing and new industries." In reference to Schlosser, Maclay commented, "Patrick shares our values, and given his background and experience, he will be a great addition to the Voler Systems family as we continue to support our current and future customers with their device-design projects."
About Voler Systems
With more than four decades of experience in custom product design and consulting, Voler Systems is a leading firmware design, electronics, software, and sensor development company in Silicon Valley. The company has built a solid reputation for reliable and innovative designs that meet the needs of modern businesses. With expertise in circuits, automation, motion control, and medical devices, Voler Systems is a leading provider of the underlying technologies and electronic device design for medical devices, wearables, IoT, consumer devices, and more.
