Chicago, IL Author Publishes Children's Book
February 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventures of Boogaloo the Magical Black Cat, a new book by Donnie E. Price, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Boogaloo is a good cat. Her owner, Dee, is a good witch that pretends to be evil. Long ago, a spell was placed on their town to keep Santa away.
The Adventures of Boogaloo the Magical Black Cat is about Boogaloo's sneaky plan to break the spell and bring holiday joy and Santa to her town. Will Boogaloo succeed? Can her efforts teach the evil witches it's better to be good in the world?
About the Author
Donnie E. Price loves nature, especially enjoying camping and taking long walks along the countryside. Donnie is a family man who loves the great outdoors. He loved fantasy stories as a child and hopes this story captures the imaginations of readers the way those stories captured him in his youth.
The Adventures of Boogaloo the Magical Black Cat is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-987-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-adventures-of-boogaloo-the-magical-black-cat/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-adventures-of-boogaloo-the-magical-black-cat/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us