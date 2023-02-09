Tallahassee, FL Author Publishes Memoir
February 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMan of the House: A Memoir, a new book by Dr. Colm McAindriu, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Between the years of 1944 and 1963, Dr. Colm McAindriu was just a kid, a Black kid living in the Jim Crow Mississippi Delta. His story brings to light what living day and night under the threat of death looks like for a Black kid in this era. Should he look at the white girl, or dream of her and tell someone or be caught doing so? His mother forced him to help her raise her remaining 12 children and demanded that he kill his prized pig to feed her family. McAindriu's childhood was rife with small moments of joy and learning, coupled with working in cottonfields, pain both physical and emotional, and being the Man of the House.
About the Author
After leaving for Chicago in 1963, Dr. McAindriu went into the military and later obtained two Doctorates. In his research, he is passionately focused on Self-realization as a life-purpose. He is currently working on his third PhD. His hobbies include scenic drives to the mountains and beaches, reading, and meditation. He holds a special interest in self-realization research, study, and writing.
Man of the House: A Memoir is a 100-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 978-88-85272-18-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/man-of-the-house/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/man-of-the-house-a-memoir/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us