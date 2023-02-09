Marquette Heights, IL Author Publishes Novel
You can try hiding from your past, but you can't hide from the truth.
When Max McClanahan, a narcissistic deadbeat returns to his long neglected daughters life the eve of her engagement with nothing but malicious intents he quickly becomes entrenched in the emotionally clinically dysfunctional family that could only be a McClanahan. But how far can ones destructive nature take them when one cold November night three decades later, two rookie cops arrive on the families doorstep investigating a house fire, and an innocent man's murder, accusing one of the McClanahan's! For the first time in over 80 years Max seems all to ready to spill his guts, just as long as it leads him to another drink, and finally being able to answer the one question that's always plagued him.
What does it mean to be a man?
About the Author:
The author will be donating 20% of their earnings from the first year of publication to The Wounded Warrior Project.
A Thousand Little Sparks is a 480-page hardcover with a retail price of $41.00 (eBook $36.00). The ISBN is 978-8-8852-7204-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-thousand-little-sparks/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-thousand-little-sparks/
