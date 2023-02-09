Toms River, NJ Author Publishes Coming-Of-Age Novel
February 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLinda Orken: A Novel, a new book by Edward Michael Turrian, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Robby Birdsall is a near teen-ager growing up in Lower Brook in 1971. With some sass and ingenuity, Robby experiences his first feelings of sexual awareness, new found attraction, and a summer long endeavor of earning money to purchase sneakers to emulate his favorite basketball star, Clyde Frazier. With his cast of old friends, new friends, and antagonizing older sister Tammy, Robby's journey is at times lighthearted, at times comedic, and at times a heartfelt experience.
About the Author
Edward Michael Turrian graduated from Stockton University with a degree in literature. He lives in New Jersey with his wife Janice.
Linda Orken: A Novel is a 236-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7187-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/linda-orken/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/linda-orken-a-novel/
