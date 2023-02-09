Rochester, IN Author Publishes Poetry
February 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSongs of Life on Lifes' Terms, a new book by William Burke, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Poetry in song for the rest of us is the theme of Songs of Life on Lifes' Terms. It explores life situations that occur in most people's lives. The poetry gets to the heart of everyday life in a way that everyone can relate to. After reading this, William Burke hopes the reader realizes that no matter how big their problems may be, they are not alone.
About the Author
William Burke is a seventy-five-year-old Vietnam veteran. If you asked him for his credentials, he would say, "Been there, done that."
From the Author:
Poetry for the rest of us:
When you struggle with love- Hard times are forged in fire. true love is fueled by desire. It's only when you're down and out that you really know what I'm talking about!
Looking for the perfect mate- Who are you going to count on when the river stops flowing? Who are you going to count on when the grass stops growing? Who are you going to count on when God turns His head? Who are you going to count on when you wish you were dead?
The abused woman- The rooster crows as the river flows down to the sea. And another man lies as another woman cries for; she longs to be free.
The wise old man- Granddad knows and it really shows, he's been down that road before. And the lines on his face are just a trace of the hardships that he bore.
When you're seeking God- There will be peace in the valley and glory on the hill, you can see heaven from the mountaintop, you can feel Gods' will.
A must read; you're guaranteed to come away with a different point of view!
Songs of Life on Lifes' Terms is a 392-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7148-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/songs-of-life-on-lifes-terms/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/songs-of-life-on-lifes-terms/
