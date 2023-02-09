Boston, MA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
February 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSunny's Stoop: 3 Generations of Feel Good Poems, a new book by Karen Regan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this collection of work, Karen Regan and her family members share three generations of poems, commonly themed around family, love, and companionship.
Sunny's Stoop: 3 Generations of Feel Good Poems is a 96-page hardbound with a retail price of $37.00 (eBook $32.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3162-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sunnys-stoop/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sunnys-stoop-3-generations-of-feel-good-poems/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us