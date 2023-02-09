St. Petersburg, FL Author Publishes Poetry Collection
February 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Lost Wisdom, a new book by Ramses Khan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The poetry of The Lost Wisdom challenges the imagination, relaxes the mind, gives beauty and harmony to the emotions and, most of all, gives the mind variety. Sit back, relax, and let the words of The Lost Wisdom take you on a unique journey through the senses.
About the Author
Ramses Khan is a spiritual man with great compassion for others.
The Lost Wisdom is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7449-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-lost-wisdom/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-lost-wisdom-1/
Contact Information
