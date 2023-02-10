Whittier, CA Author Publishes Thriller Novel
February 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDunsvill Summer Fun, a new book by Sebastian Alberto Duran-Lopez, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It's the start of the summer and the end of a high school career for a group of friends who, in recent years, had begun to drift apart. But plans for a summer weekend are soon announced, and the group hatches an idea to visit Dunsvill, an abandoned town, in an effort to welcome in the summer season and rekindle their friendship.
But plans, as they sometimes do, don't always play out as we imagine, and this group of friends is in for an experience they'll never forget!
About the Author
Sebastian Alberto Duran-Lopez has always had a love of storytelling and has been writing since elementary school. His love of the arts extends to acting, including small film work.
Dunsvill Summer Fun is a 210-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7039-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/dunsvill-summer-fun/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/dunsvill-summer-fun/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us