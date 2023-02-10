Mapleton, IL Author Publishes Hard-Boiled Detective Novel
February 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Man of Stihl: Nick Stihl Private Investigator, a new book by Dr. Richard A. Olson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Rediscover America's Sin City. 1930s Peoria, Illinois, home to organized crime, gambling, prostitution, and corruption. A town controlled by a ruthless gang and a mayor with deep pockets.
A city nicknamed the King of Burlesque. "If it plays in Peoria, it plays anywhere." Enter a world of depression, faith, and hope, where guns and fisticuffs rule. Our hero, Nick Stihl, is a boxer turned P.I., trying to make a difference with all odds stacked against him. A world of violence, with grim dark humor trying to even things out. A man with true friends, in a land of enemies. Learn from the past to learn about the future!
About the Author
Dr. Richard A. Olson is a Chiropractic Physician and Acupuncturist. The author, his wife Angela, and family live on twin Lakes outside Peoria, Illinois. Dr. Olson was a musician, martial artist and bodybuilder. He is passionate about Pulp magazines, books, movies and comics from the 1930s and 1940s.
A Man of Stihl: Nick Stihl Private Investigator is a 264-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (hardcover $32.00, eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4215-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-man-of-stihl/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-man-of-stihl-nick-stihl-private-investigator-pb/
