Gulfport, MS Author Publishes Travel Nurse Industry Guide
February 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSo You Think You Want to Be a Travel Nurse, a new book by Dr. Rhoda, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
So You Think You Want to Be a Travel Nurse delves into the world of the travel nurse industry. It will help not only nurses but any medical person trying to get into the industry. It will teach you what to expect and how to negotiate contracts and look out for deceptive practices and procedures used by the travel industry to trick you into a contract that is not the best choice. It will help you to self-evaluate to determine if travel nursing is best for you and will show you the steps needed to determine if this contract is right for you.
After reading So You Think You Want to Be a Travel Nurse, you should have the tools needed to be able to negotiate a strong contract and avoid the loopholes.
About the Author
Dr. Rhoda is currently a travel nurse and has been for over twenty years.
So You Think You Want to Be a Travel Nurse is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4344-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/so-you-think-you-want-to-be-a-travel-nurse/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/so-you-think-you-want-to-be-a-travel-nurse/
