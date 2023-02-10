Dunnellon, FL Author Publishes Mystery Novel
February 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKillings in the Alley, a new book by Augie Salzer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Detective Grant Steele had hoped to find a more peaceful existence at The Villages, a quiet, safe community of mostly retirees, but he soon finds himself immersed in a series of mysterious murders in the alley behind a complex housing a physical therapy practice, pizza parlor, and beauty shop.
In Killings in the Alley, no one seems to be what they appear, all dealing with secrets and horrors in their own lives, past and present. During his investigation Steele navigates drug dealers, embezzlement, a superstitious physical therapist, a compulsive gambler, shady teenagers, mob-connected twins, and money launderers all to wrap up this massively complicated criminal case.
About the Author
Augie Salzer is a retired Florida Highway Patrol Trooper. She worked the road in Tampa, Florida, for sixteen years. She has been a columnist, editor, reporter, and photographer for a daily newspaper and most recently, following retirement from the patrol, she has been a correspondent, columnist, and photographer for a weekly paper. Salzer also spends a lot of time volunteering at her church. She has raised two daughters, and they have blessed her with two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Salzer has lived in Florida since 1977.
Killings in the Alley is a 200-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-136-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/killings-in-the-alley/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/killings-in-the-alley/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
