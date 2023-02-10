Colorado Springs, CO Author Publishes Children's Book
February 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGideon the German Shepherd, a new book by Selina Webb, has been released by RoseDog Books.
When a neighbor moves in next door with a chihuahua who seems to be fearful of everything, Gideon the German Shepherd meets him in the park one day and they develop a friendship where Gideon soon shows the little chihuahua how to be brave. In this current climate of fear, children often worry about what will happen next. This book helps children to understand that bravery overcomes fear, and that like the chihuahua, they too can learn to be brave.
About the Author
Selina Webb was raised in a small town in Texas. She spent most of her summers by the beach with her family. Growing up near the beach helped to develop the positive attitude she wishes to impart to the students with which she works.
Selina majored in social work and education. after graduating college she first worked as a teacher and then as an education administrator at a Christian university where her Christian faith took on a renewed emphasis. While there she pursued a graduate degree in Communication, and this, along with her work and interaction with disadvantaged youths, prompted her desire to become a writer.
Raising two German Shepherd dogs at the time sparked an interest in creating a story to help her students be braver in their life's decisions. Watching her dogs' interactions with other animals inspired her to write a story to entertain children and to teach them about friendship and bravery.
Selina now lives in Colorado with her husband and two children. She currently teaches STEM to elementary students.
Gideon the German Shepherd is a 20-page hardbound with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-567-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/gideon-the-german-shepherd/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/gideon-the-german-shepherd/
