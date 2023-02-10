Redfield, AR Author Publishes Children's Book
February 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSally's Big Day at the Beach, a new book by John Roberts, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sally's Big Day at the Beach is an immersive children's story that focuses on Sally, a little girl who was enjoying a day at the beach when she finds a strange creature in the sand. It was a crab. Sally goes against her mother's wishes and takes not one, but ten crabs home from the beach. She goes on to show off her crabs to people in the neighborhood, Sally was quite proud of her catch. She eventually learns the lesson that it is not okay to take animals away from their home in the wild.
About the Author
John Roberts likes spending time with his family, as well as writing and doing arts and crafts. He is a firm believer that all you have to do is believe in yourself and you can do anything.
Sally's Big Day at the Beach is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7498-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sallys-big-day-at-the-beach/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sallys-big-day-at-the-beach/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
