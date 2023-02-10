Niceville, FL Author Publishes Poetry
Paramount Poetry covers a wide range of topics, from politics and fantasy to romance and history, and everything in between. It goes into the mind of reader, navigates through every crevice, and forces the reader to think and reconsider both what they know and think they know. Paramount is about depth but can also be practical.
Paramount is paramount.
About the Author
Joshua Vecchiarelli is a person of many interests. He loves linguistics, history, weather, politics, religion, and so much more. He also loves knitting, praying, singing, and dancing. A deep thinker and person of depth, he also has quite the sense of humor. He finds himself to be a person out of place where he is.
Raised in the American South and yet having the heart of a Northerner with trace elements of international flavor, Joshua loves adventure and cherishes his quiet time. He likes to consider himself a "walking oxymoron," quite the unique individual.
Paramount Poetry is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (hardcover $25.00, eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7257-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/paramount-poetry/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/paramount-poetry-pb/
