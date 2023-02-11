eDate upgrades to Version 4 of 51Degrees Device Detection
February 11, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsFounded in 2003, eDate has witnessed an evolving e-dating industry. They realized that to be ahead of the curve, they needed to improve their site with a focus on customer satisfaction. The rise (and dominance) of the mobile phone meant more people wanted to use their portable mobile to access online dating.
They decided the best course of action was to launch a separate mobile version of their website. However, they needed a little helping hand to improve their user experience and redirect mobiles users from the desktop version of the site.
Since 2013, eDate has been using 51Degrees Device Detection to quickly and accurately detect the device model that their customers were using, enabling eDate to optimize the experience based on the device. Device Detection also allowed eDate to optimize site performance and solve device-specific problems, such as designing for different mobile screen sizes and formats.
With the power of Device Detection, eDate is now able to tie conversions and revenue to specific devices, boosting their optimization and user experience efforts. They can stay competitive while continuing to provide the best service for their customers.
Read the full eDate and 51Degrees case study.
eDate has been using 51Degrees Device Detection for 10 years now, and they recently migrated from Version 3 of our service to Version 4.
The User-Agent as we know it is changing – Google is reducing the amount of information within the Chrome User-Agent. Instead, device model and version information will be contained within User-Agent Client Hints.
Version 4 of the 51Degrees service is significant as it fully supports the changes to the User-Agent and the new User-Agent Client Hints. Our device detection accuracy remains unchanged, regardless of what happens in the industry.
Learn more about Version 4 of 51Degrees.
