Potomac, MD Author Publishes Self-Help Book
February 11, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJust in Case… I Forgot to Tell You, a new book by Darnell D. Parr, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Just in Case… is filled with little nuggets of wisdom for young ladies, especially younger girls who need advice and don't know where to go. Many people struggle with self-esteem issues from their personal lives and social media. This book is meant to be a guide when you need answers and advice about relationships, be they with a partner, a friend, or yourself. The words in this book will help readers empower themselves to make the choices they need to be happy and fulfilled.
About the Author
Darnell D. Parr is a mother of three and has been married for thirty years. She has volunteered over the years with organizations that focus on young girls and children. Parr also loves traveling and exercising in the form of pole dancing.
Just in Case… I Forgot to Tell You is a 150-page hardbound with a retail price of $48.00 (eBook $43.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-293-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/just-in-case/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/just-in-case-i-forgot-to-tell-you/
