Swartz Creek, MI Author Publishes Novel
February 11, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHands: A Story of a Mortal Life and Internal Struggles, a new book by B. W. Heath, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When we are close to our life's end, we surely shall reflect on all of the aspects that made our life a special one.
These are the deathbed thoughts of Michael Ashfield Johnson.
About the Author
B. W. Heath was born in Gilbertsville, Kentucky, during the time of Pearl Harbor. Living during the time when the radio was most popular, B. W. Heath developed an imagination that grew throughout the years. He grew up with a love to read and always felt he was part of the story he was reading.
He is currently retired and volunteering at the local elementary school in his area. He works with the children in Special Education. During his free time, B. W. Heath enjoys working on new stories and sharing his own experiences in them. He uses his experiences to write books he hopes others will enjoy.
B. W. Heath currently resides in the state of Michigan with his family. He enjoys reading, working with the Special Needs children at the local elementary school, attending NASCAR racing events, and-above all-writing his stories.
Hands: A Story of a Mortal Life and Internal Struggles is a 136-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7135-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/hands-a-story-of-a-mortal-life-and-internal-struggles/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/hands-a-story-of-a-mortal-life-and-internal-struggles/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
