East Rockaway, NY Author Publishes Poetry Collection
February 11, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHear Your Smiles, a new book by R. Krieg, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Hear Your Smiles is a collection of entries written in the moment as a form of journaling. Written with multiple meanings to help reach the soul of the reader, R. Krieg's words are meant to be interpreted on many levels to create art personal to those who care to enjoy.
About the Author
R. Krieg resides in New York with his wife, Rikki, daughter Maverik, and 4 cats and 3 dogs.
Hear Your Smiles is a 194-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7401-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/hear-your-smiles/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/hear-your-smiles/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
