Vancouver, WA Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
February 11, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDarwin Chambers and the Children of Gaia, a new book by Tracy Kiger, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Imagine if all the myths, legends and fairy tales were all based on real individuals. These people have a fantastic connection to our world and possess great powers based on science, not magic. They can live for hundreds of years and currently have their own culture hidden from our own. This fascinating story explores new worlds full of secrets, power, and lust.
About the Author
Tracy Kiger was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon. He currently resides in Vancouver, Washington. Family has always been very important to him; his family includes both the family that he was raised with and the family that he has raised. Tracy has always been interested in history and how it shaped the world that we live in today.
Darwin Chambers and the Children of Gaia is a 318-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4403-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/darwin-chambers-and-the-children-of-gaia/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/darwin-chambers-and-the-children-of-gaia/
