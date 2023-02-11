Charleston, SC Author Publishes Children's Book
February 11, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Horse in the Polka Dot Pajamas: Life lesson #1, a new book by Charlene Anthony, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Charlie the Appaloosa horse is being delivered to Farmer Brown's farm, much to the chagrin of the farmer's three old cows who snub Charlie for wearing his polka dot pajamas. But when a terrifying event occurs, their opinion quickly changes to admiration.
The Horse in the Polka Dot Pajamas is a sweet story for children about accepting differences and teaches the valuable lesson of never judging others because they are different.
Charlene Anthony is a mother to four children, three daughters and one son. Her career was working with children in the public school system, many of whom were special needs kids. It was a delight for her to view life's experiences through their eyes.
The Horse in the Polka Dot Pajamas: Life lesson #1 is a 22-page hardbound with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7271-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-horse-in-the-polka-dot-pajamas/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-horse-in-the-polka-dot-pajamas-life-lesson-1/
