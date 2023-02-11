Nigerian Author Publishes Educational Guide
February 11, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsConceptual Design for African Engineers, a new book by Samuel Olu Atolagbe & Dr. Ademola Dare, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Conceptual Design for African Engineers is made for engineers in product development in order to provide intellectual guidance in developing engineering products. It is especially designed to assist graduate engineers working as entrepreneurs in product development. Various steps such as product need identification, product specification, product conceptual design, selection of product ideas, and prototype testing are discussed. These are complemented by discussions on standardization of products and ergonomics.
This work discusses these topics so a graduate engineer can be informed on what to do to develop an engineering product for the market, especially in a developing country, and can be used by either undergraduates or graduates.
The goal for this guide is to address the situation in which graduate engineers are not able to design simple machines. An engineer going through this educational book thoughtfully will be able to create an engineering product that can be made and sold.
About the Author
Samuel Olu Atolagbe holds a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Nigeria and a professional engineers license from Michigan State, USA. Formerly, he was the acting head of design department, African Regional Centre for Engineering Design and Manufacturing (ARCEDEM).
Dr Ademola Dare has BSc, MSc and PhD in mechanical engineering from University of Ibadan, Ibadan, NIGERIA. His research focus has been in modeling of thermal and biomedical systems, including flows in microchannels, heat exchangers, and internal combustion engines and with well over seventy international publications to his credit. He has supervised the completion of over thirty master's degree and nine doctoral students. Dr. Dare was a onetime head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering and is currently the head of Department of Biomedical Engineering at University of Ibadan, Ibadan, NIGERIA.
Conceptual Design for African Engineers is a 114-page hardbound with a retail price of $41.00 (eBook $36.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63661-026-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/conceptual-design-for-african-engineers/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/conceptual-design-for-african-engineers/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us