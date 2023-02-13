Delta + LATAM Airlines Join a Fleet of Sponsors to Help Nonprofit in Final Approach to Coconut Grove Arts Festival February 18, 19 & 20, 2023
February 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsCorporations looking to boost visibility of their products and services among more than 80,000 people from all across the U.S. are lining up to partner with the iconic Coconut Grove Arts Festival (CGAF), now in its 59th year. Since 1963, the three-day event has grown to become one of the nation's top outdoor arts festivals, bringing art lovers, collectors, artists, families, and children to Coconut Grove to enjoy the best in festival food and music – but mostly amazing art. Because the festival is operated by the Coconut Grove Arts & Historical Association, a nonprofit 501c(3) organization, the cost of running a festival of this magnitude must be offset by the participation of multiple prominent sponsors.
One of the most important threads that make up the fabric of the CGAF is the volunteer program and clean-up effort. After all, it's important to take care of the neighborhood of Coconut Grove as it celebrates its 150th anniversary this year. Assisting in this major effort is Delta Air Lines® and LATAM Airlines who have both come on board to ensure that the festival has a robust volunteer program and a quick turnaround clean-up crew. The "Delta Clean Team" will focus on cleaning up the festival grounds and returning Coconut Grove to its pre-event condition.
Meanwhile, guests will be less likely to experience detractions from their festival fun, thanks to Delta Volunteers who will be on-site to lend helpful guidance for those who might need it. Whether it's locating a restroom or the nearest booth to buy the official 2023 commemorative festival poster, the Delta team is a sure bet in providing first-class navigational assistance this year.
Also, during this 2023 festival, a crew of volunteers has been enlisted to assist the show's more than 280 artists, oversee door operations, and ensure that festival activations run smoothly. In exchange for their service, the Volunteer Program Presented by Delta + LATAM will offer several incentives such as a complimentary Coconut Grove Arts Festival Volunteer T-shirt and the official festival poster designed by Benjamin Frey. Additionally, students who enrolled as volunteers are eligible to receive community service hours for school.
"Our sponsors are an integral part of our Festival. Without them, we would not be able to produce a fine arts show of this caliber. The Grove Arts Festival supports the traveling artist community and helps students who receive our sponsored art scholarships," said Monty Trainer, president of the CGAF. For more than 50 years, a core mission of the Coconut Grove Arts & Historical Association has been to nurture a future generation of artists. Proceeds from the CGAF help to fund their year-round programs and create a positive impact on the community. For 2022 in fact, $50,000 in scholarships were presented to 16 graduating seniors representing local public magnet arts high schools. Last year marked the 25th anniversary of the Arts Festival's annual scholarship program for talented art students in Miami-Dade County.
Another prominent event supporter returning for its second year of service is Amerant Bank, which has chosen to take part in #TheStacksbyAmerant. This unique and interactive live-painting activation consists of a six-container pyramid stacks set up to serve as a giant canvas. Over the course of the weekend, six of South Florida's most highly recognized muralists and painters will illustrate Amerant Bank's commitment to the community through visual art. Their commissioned muralists include Atomik, Carlos Solano, Cpwon, DaveL, Ivan Roque, and Vic Garcia. At the top of the pyramid, a DJ booth will blast fun music all weekend long, allowing music and art lovers to unite.
"We're excited to sponsor The Stacks by Amerant again this year, which has become the centerpiece at the Coconut Grove Arts Festival," said Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO at Amerant Bank. "This festival is a staple for the South Florida community, and we certainly believe that our event will be quite a memorable one. At Amerant, we're proud to support various art programs and organizations in the communities we serve, and being part of the festival, in particular, is truly a highlight for our team members and their families."
Festival organizers are thrilled to also have the following sponsors representing the 59th Annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival:
ABOUT THE COCONUT GROVE ARTS FESTIVAL:
The Coconut Grove Arts Festival is not just about art; it's also the social event of the year. Over 80,000 attendees from across the region pass through the gates of the Coconut Grove Arts Festival to experience one of the nation's top outdoor, fine arts festivals that dates to 1963. This iconic South Florida event presents 280 internationally recognized artists who were selected during a blind-jury process based solely on artistic merit. The jury panel is comprised of collectors, influencers, and educators in the local arts community. Original pieces are displayed in the following categories: mixed media, painting, photography, digital art, printmaking & drawing, watercolor, ceramics, glass, fiber, jewelry & metalwork, sculpture, and wood. It offers culinary experiences and has featured celebrity chefs including Giorgio Rapicavoli, Ralph Pagano, and Allen Susser. The festival has been honored to have some of the world's premier artists officially create the commemorative poster, including Romero Britto, Guy Harvey, Clyde Butcher, Maria Reyes Jones, Jacqueline Roch, Xavier Cortada, Rick Garcia, Lisa Remeny, and Alexander Mijares to name a few.
The festival is operated by the 501(c)(3) Coconut Grove Arts & Historical Association and produced by EngageLive, LLC. Proceeds go towards funding year-round arts programs and scholarships benefitting 20 graduating seniors from local public magnet arts high schools each year.
WHEN:
Saturday, February 18: 10 AM – 6 PM
Sunday, February 19: 10 AM – 6 PM
Monday, February 20: 10 AM – 5 PM
WHERE:
2700 S. Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33133
TICKETS:
Tickets "online" start at $20 per person per day. Go to www.cgaf.com.
