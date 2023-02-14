Maypearl, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
February 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAuggie Gets Glasses, a new book by Letitia M. Pipes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After having to get glasses, Auggie learns valuable lessons on friendship, kindness, and understanding. These lessons are all a part of life. The story of Auggie will teach children to develop an association with problems found in this story and what the characters experience in life.
About the Author
Letitia M. Pipes is a graduate of the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Behavioral Science. Pipes was a teacher for over twenty years and taught special education and English language arts. She received the Covington Mason Lodge Award for Teaching in 2018.
Auggie Gets Glasses is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2276-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/auggie-gets-glasses/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/auggie-gets-glasses/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
