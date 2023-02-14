Valdosta, GA Author Publishes Fiction Novel
Sweit Book of Lies, a new book by Kenisha Riley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sweit Book of Lies follows a bright and ambitious young lady named Ashlin Wright who wants nothing more than to reach her goals of owning her own salon and raising her family with her high school sweetheart Terrance.
Outside of the occasional bumps in the road that life seems to throw, everything seems to be on track for Ashlin…or so she thought.
Everything comes crashing down when the Sweit Book Of Lies is opened. Will Ashlin be able to stand the heat until the last page is turned, or will the book go up in flames burning her in the process?
About the Author
Kenisha Riley is involved in the Youth Department at her church, which is where she had the platform to write and create programs for special occasions such as Christmas, Easter, and Black History. Riley was also able to write and recite her own speeches and poems, and at young age. Her hobbies include; writing, teaching dance, reading, traveling, family-her backbone: mother, Vickie Riley; father, Kenneth Riley Sr.; oldest brother, Kenneth Riley Jr.; and her twin and biggest supporter, Kevin Riley Sr. Riley's family has always encouraged her and cheered her on along this journey to becoming a published author. Her cousin Ericka Betts and best friends Tonda, Alexis, and Ebony, who are like sisters, have always believed in Riley no matter how crazy her ideas were.
Sweit Book of Lies is a 104-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7246-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sweit-book-of-lies/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sweit-book-of-lies/
