Forest Hills, NY Author Publishes Short Story Collection
February 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNot For Women Only: Short Stories for a Lazy Day, a new book by Albert Zygier, has been released by RoseDog Books.
From the Author: "What is Not for Women Only about? Well, it's not about murder. It's not about politics. It's not about corruption. What it is about is enjoyment. It's about people. It's about people that meet in different places under different conditions and somehow come together. These people have different occupations. They're lawyers, teachers, correspondent, artists, writers, and military. Some are running away from love, some aren't looking for love, some are too busy for romance. They meet on a train, on a plane, at their parents house, in the Hampton, in Afghanistan, on Columbus Circle, downtown Manhattan. Most are middle aged. They're smart. It's a book to relax with when it's raining or before bedtime. You can read it when you travel or had a fight with your other half. When you're down it will cheer you up. Some will make you laugh. It might make you sad sometimes but not for long. That's about it. It's a book to take you away from TV. I hope you feel better after reading it."
About the Author
Albert Zygier is a retired graphic designer with a passion for writing short stories as well as painting landscapes and still life in water soluble oils. (Much easier for clean-up.) It wasn't till he joined a writer's group that he decided to put his stories together for a book. His stories are about romance, adventure, history, and a war. They are sad and poignant and funny. They are about how people meet and how they fall in love. We have civilians, we have soldiers, we have young and old. Zygier was born before WWII in Poland (Poproszff kanapkff Kielbasa) and when the Nazis invaded, he and his parents escaped into Russia (Borsht pozhalusta?) From there, we were sent to an intriguing little country called Tajikistan. (lltimos bitta choy?) In New York City's School of Industrial Art, he majored in cartooning and after graduation joined the US Army where he spent a year and a half in Korea, (Kim chi anyone?) there, he contributed a number of cartoons for the local Army Newspaper the Seoul Times. For the rest of his tour, he was assigned to the l '1 Armored Division, in Ft Polk, La. (Shrimp and Grits y'all?) Albert Zygier lives in New York City (Bagels and lox.) with Ellen, his wife of 56 years, a daughter Roni, and granddaughter Annie who one day will be a Broadway Star.
Not For Women Only: Short Stories for a Lazy Day is a 306-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-606-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/not-for-women-only/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/not-for-women-only-short-stories-for-a-lazy-day/
