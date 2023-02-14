Ocala, FL Businessman & Author Publishes Professional Management Book
February 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Just Got Promoted: Pitfalls of New Managers, a new book by Reynold Roberts, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
With many of us working nine to five jobs, it is sometimes hard to determine what the next step is in your career, how do you achieve that promotion you've strived for? With Reynold Roberts' step by step guide, he assists those starting in new careers, helping those develop good social skills, and much more!
About the Author
Reynold Roberts is a management trainer with over forty years experience. He holds the American Management Association Train the Trainer certification. He is also helping young people develop social skills as their start new careers in the IT industry. He is a Dale Carnegie Graduate.
I Just Got Promoted: Pitfalls of New Managers is a 114-page paperback with a retail price of $34.00 (hardcover $41.00, eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2482-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-just-got-promoted-pitfalls-of-new-managers-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-just-got-promoted-pitfalls-of-new-managers-pb/
