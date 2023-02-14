San Diego, CA Author Publishes Spiritual Book
February 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Pencil in God's Hand: Prayer Reflections, a new book by Zeca Rodrigues, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A call to prayer, A Pencil in God's Hand is a compilation of inspirational messages received after praying the Gospels. Each message provides a glimpse at the humanness of some of the characters in the referenced Gospels, creating a personal connection and making the experiences easy to relate to. May the words contained within inspire a powerful prayerful journey of your own.
About the Author
Zeca Rodrigues was born in the island of Madeira, Portugal. She immigrated to the United States with her family when she was 15 years old and knew no English. She graduated from Point Loma High School and went to U.C. Berkeley. She studied languages (Portuguese, Spanish, French and Italian) and physical education. While at Berkeley she participated in a work-study program in Paris, France. After graduation, she returned to San Diego and was hired as a full-time interpreter by an attorney specializing in maritime law. This work allowed her to reconnect with her roots and community and ultimately led her to discover a rich spiritual life. Through work, Zeca has traveled the world extensively.
A Pencil in God's Hand: Prayer Reflections is a 86-page hardbound with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3794-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-pencil-in-gods-hand-prayer-reflections/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-pencil-in-gods-hand-prayer-reflections/
