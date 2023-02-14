Atlanta Dental and BEST for Dentistry Launch Partnership
February 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsDuluth, Ga. and Camas, Wa., February 1, 2023 – Atlanta Dental and BEST for Dentistry (BEST) announce that they have partnered in support of dental practices across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic markets. Atlanta Dental is one of the nation's leading dental product and technology distributors supporting dentists as they deliver excellent clinical care. Founded in 1868, Atlanta Dental has grown into a diverse dental distributor with a rich heritage of service to the dental community.
As a Dental Services Company with more than 1200 members, BEST's mission is to provide independent dentists the solutions, strategies and resources they need to operate effectively and maintain clinical authority. BEST has negotiated special rates and product offerings with leading manufacturers, technology platforms and practice management resources who all focus on improving patient care. BEST's portfolio of products and services, combined with dedicated support professionals, enables independent dentists to reduce costs, improve profitability, operate more efficiently, and grow their practices.
"More than ever, independent dentists need high quality product, service and delivery solutions," said Tom Richardson, President of Atlanta Dental. "BEST for Dentistry's high-touch, consultative service model is an excellent complement to our mission, enabling us to expand our offering and partner with an organization dedicated to the same principles of service, integrity and industry leadership."
"In addition to Atlanta Dental's history of providing superior service and support to dentists in the Southeast, we were drawn to their focus on solutions and innovations that enable dentists to provide exceptional clinical care," says Chad Hammerstrom, Managing Partner of BEST. "Together, we believe our resources will bring excellent value, enhance care delivery and diagnostic decisions, and level the playing field for independent dentists."
About Atlanta Dental
Atlanta Dental is one of the nation's leading dental product and technology partners that supports dentists delivering excellent clinical care while helping them build a fundamentally strong business. Please visit www.atlantadental.com for more information.
About BEST for Dentistry
BEST advocates for independent practices and provides competitive cost savings across clinical supplies, labs, equipment, patient engagement, benefit programs, and education through the power of group purchasing. We combine this with ongoing communication and support, revenue enhancement and PPO negotiation services, and a range of practice management resources designed to help our members succeed and grow. With our unmatched customer freedom, we are able to offer each member an approach that's as unique as their practice. Please visit www.bestfordentistry.com for more information.
Contact Information
