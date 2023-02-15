Chesterfield, VA Author Publishes Spiritual Novel
February 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsExodus 2: When an Angry God Speaks, a new book by Peter Presley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Exodus 2: When an Angry God Speaks is about self-discovery and the knowledge of how God sent Peter Presley here for a special purpose.
God only revealed Peter's purpose after his life training was completed so he could move forward with his plan for the remainder of his life. It was important that Peter wrote this book in his own words as a record of how God guided and protected him until he needed him to do his work. This book is to make everyone aware that God is sending a message, not only to his people but to the world, that he is bringing this age to an end. It has been more than 2000 years since God chose to send a message like this to his people. Peter's life has been a series of events that have uniquely prepared him for the task he will undertake.
Exodus 2: When an Angry God Speaks is a 280-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (hardbound $33.00, eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4119-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/exodus-2/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/exodus-2-when-an-angry-god-speaks/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
