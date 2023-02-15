Millville, DE Author Publishes Fiction Novel
February 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOne Last Swim, a new book by RL Monsheimer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
John's life is one marked by obstacles. Even his parents, before he was born, were faced with the obstacle of overcoming their different religious backgrounds-Roman Catholic and Conservative Judaism-to get married and start a life. In school, John longs to pursue his passion for swimming, but his parents think his dream is silly and wish he would focus more on getting better grades and less time on some Olympic medal pipe dream. When a significant injury threatens his swimming career, John must decide to give up his goals or keep moving forward, defying everyone's expectations of what he can accomplish.
About the Author
RL Monsheimer is a native of Silver Spring, MD. He was a college swimmer and academic athlete, and later became a CPA after graduating. Monsheimer coaches personal development and leadership as a hobby. He and his wife have two children together. He is a resident currently of Delaware having lived most of his life in Silver Spring, MD.
One Last Swim is a 232-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3143-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/one-last-swim/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/one-last-swim/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us