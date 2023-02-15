Glendale, AZ Author Publishes Psychology Discussion
February 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOwn the Pieces: The Heart-Felt Guide to Mental Performance, a new book by Josiah Igono, PhD, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is for you. This book is for my friends. When I was coming up, I never knew what mental skills were. I never understood the full breadth of psychology, and I still don't. The more I learn, the more I realize there's so much more. More history, more questions, more mystery. This book is not for everybody. What I have attempted to do is to break down some of the most popular concepts I have come across when working with athletes. In this book, I speak to you as I speak to a friend having an intense conversation about sport and performance psychology.
This guidebook is designed for high-achieving performers who are not interested in fluff and unnecessary jargon. It was designed to be consumed on a long bus ride or during a team flight. Short, but action-packed. It is also designed for engagement and to be used as a quick reference to apply to your career, or to help others with theirs.
This book is divided into two parts: the first part is macro (philosophy), while the second part is micro (skills you can begin applying immediately). I look forward to hearing how something you read in the following pages inspires you to do better and be more.
Respectfully, Josiah Igono, PhD
Own the Pieces: The Heart-Felt Guide to Mental Performance is a 168-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-008-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/own-the-pieces/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/own-the-pieces-the-heart-felt-guide-to-mental-performance/
