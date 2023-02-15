Boerne, TX Author Publishes Travel Book
February 15, 2023
Moving to Mexico?: Things We Wish We Would Have Known, a new book by H. Douglas Cooper, M.D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Moving to Mexico? recounts one family's relocation and all the things they wish they had known before making that move. For anyone considering such an endeavor, take this opportunity to learn from their experiences, the pros and cons, and plenty of helpful suggestions.
About the Author
H. Douglas Cooper, M.D. is a recently retired physician with more than thirty years of private practice. He loves to travel and is very busy as the father of nine, including his two youngest-twelve-year-old twin boys. The family has enjoyed traveling to Mexico for more than a decade and bought their home in Cabo San Lucas five years ago. Retirement finally allowed a full-time move.
Moving to Mexico?: Things We Wish We Would Have Known is a 80-page paperback with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3189-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/moving-to-mexico/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/moving-to-mexico-things-we-wish-we-would-have-known/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
