Elk Grove, CA Author Publishes Humorous Self Reflection Book
February 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDown a Notch: A Journey of Self-Exploration, a new book by Shady Rock, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Down a Notch: A Journey of Self-Exploration is about telling a person who needs to be taken "down a notch" exactly how people really see them. The interesting thing about this book is it can be read by all, and given by all as a "here you go" self-help/reflection book to that special someone…or a gag book amongst friends.
In these times wording an appropriate response to the madness around us can be difficult…. Well, Shady Rock has taken all the work out of that for you. Now you can gift your feelings directly or anonymously. Down a Notch is unique in its unfiltered honesty about a fictitious person that may be real in your personal life.
About the Author
Shady Rock has been a writer and entertainer since 1995 for the Central Florida area as a DJ, musician, and spoken word artist. He is also a nurse. His hobbies include playing games…lots of them…and people watching.
Down a Notch: A Journey of Self-Exploration is a 118-page paperback with a retail price of $34.00 (hardcover $48.00, eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3351-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/down-a-notch/
or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/down-a-notch-a-journey-of-self-exploration/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
