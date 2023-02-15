Manassas, VA Author Publishes Family Stories
February 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsStorytelling from Boyhood and Beyond, a new book by Jim Slater, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Storytelling from Boyhood and Beyond is a collection of stories relating to multiple generations of family: "a first trip from home," "high school graduation," "a letter from home when in Korea," "engagement, marriage, and a lethal pancreatic cancer departure after fifty years." Readers find themselves woven into a time they themselves lived through – or a time they were told about. Some stories invoke a chuckle or laughter – and yes, even tears.
About the Author
Jim Slater, the youngest of twelve children, spent the first ten years of life on a small North Dakota farm – the following seventy-five years scripted a record of leaving the farm for town life, an Army tour in Korea, returning to North Dakota, expanding horizons to career positions in Chicago, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington, DC, and culminating with retirement in Manassas, Virginia. Storytelling is a collection of his eighty-five-year journey against a backdrop of farm boy, apprentice printer/writer at the local weekly newspaper – then printer/reporter/columnist and civic leader as Hettinger Jaycee president and North Dakota Jaycee vice president. Other activities included membership in Brooklyn Heights Association, president of York, PA Jaycees, president of York Printers Craftsman Club, president of the Sertoma Club. Later, active membership in the Washington, DC Sertoma Club, and president of the Washington Printers Craftsman Club and serving as president of the Nokesville Lions Club in the Manassas area.
Storytelling from Boyhood and Beyond is a 272-page paperback with a retail price of $66.00 (eBook $61.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4229-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/storytelling-from-boyhood-and-beyond/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/storytelling-from-boyhood-and-beyond/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
