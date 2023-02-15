Orange County, CA Author Publishes New Theoretical Concepts Book
February 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRevisiting the Bohr Model: Over 50 New Conceptual Theories, a new book by Thomas E. Baker, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Theoretical concepts are critical to a functional understanding. Bohr model theories in the past have been routinely applied to explain chemistry, biology, DC power, and electronics. This book applies the same tools to explain AC power, and different aspects of electromagnetics and astrophysics. Altogether over 50 new introductory concepts are provided:
Many of the theoretical explanations in this book have not been routinely presented by academia in the past. Who knows where next generation concepts can take mankind in the future?
A must buy for professors, teachers, students, science professionals, and anyone seeking simple theoretical explanations across the spectrum of electromagnetic phenomena.
Revisiting the Bohr Model: Over 50 New Conceptual Theories is a 196-page hardcover with a retail price of $79.00 (eBook $74.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7260-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/revisiting-the-bohr-model/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/revisiting-the-bohr-model/
