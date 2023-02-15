MoloLamken LLP Announces New Partner
February 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business News(New York, February 15, 2023) – The national litigation boutique MoloLamken LLP is pleased to announce that Jordan Rice has been named partner in the firm, effective February 1, 2023.
Jordan Rice's practice focuses on complex business litigation and intellectual property disputes in trial and appellate courts. He was recently recognized in the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin's list of 40 Under Forty Illinois Attorneys to Watch. Mr. Rice joined MoloLamken after clerking for the Honorable Amy J. St. Eve of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois and the Honorable Albert Diaz of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. He attended Stanford Law School and graduated magna cum laude from Duke University. He is a 2023 Leadership Council on Legal Diversity Fellow and a member of the Lesbian and Gay Bar Association of Chicago, among other bar associations. Before attending law school, Mr. Rice worked in the legal department of a large technology company in California. Mr. Rice is admitted in Illinois and numerous federal district and appellate courts.
About MoloLamken
MoloLamken handles complex business disputes, IP disputes, and white collar defense and investigations in trial and appellate courts, including the Supreme Court of the United States, as well as arbitral forums. The firm's international client base includes leading corporations, hedge funds, private equity firms, investors, inventors, executives, and foreign sovereigns. With offices in New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., MoloLamken represents clients around the world in some of the most significant disputes and investigations in the U.S. today.
"Brilliant lawyers with courtroom savvy" - Benchmark Litigation.
"Seasoned litigators with excellent judgment and a wealth of experience" - Legal 500.
For more information visit: www.mololamken.com.
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mololamken-llp/.
Contact:
Kelli Gibbons, 212-607-8164, kgibbons@mololamken.com
