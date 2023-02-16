Turtle Lake, WI Author Publishes Fiction Book
February 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSevered Bonds, a new book by Nicole Stauner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Even though Annabelle has never met her father, she has the perfect life with her caring, fun-loving mother, Kari. But in a tragic twist of fate, Annabelle's world comes crashing down with the sudden death of her mother, forcing her to locate her birth father and introduce herself. Both father and daughter must form a bond as they grieve over their mutual loss and learn to pick up the pieces together in order to heal their hearts. But will a sinister plot by Annabelle's grandfather, who orchestrated her parents' breaking up, threaten to destroy their relationship-permanently?
About the Author
Nicole Stauner was born in Cumberland, Wisconsin and raised in Turtle Lake. She dedicates her first book to her father David, who passed away in 2012.
Severed Bonds is a 52-page hardbound with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7296-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/severed-bonds/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/severed-bonds/
