Kingwood, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
February 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMaisy Finds a Home, a new book by Liz Steadman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Maisy is lost! She lost her home, or her home lost her. She is not entirely sure, but she is now on the hunt for a new place to rest her paws. Along the way she meets all the animals of the forest, but no one seems to have the right home for Maisy. As Maisy journeys along, she suddenly becomes frightened by some big, scary, and loud lights, and when a gentle hand reaches for her, wraps her in a blanket, and carries her to safety, Maisy just may have found her new family.
Based on the true story of how author Liz Steadman found her dog Maisy, Maisy Finds a Home is a sweet story of hope, friendship, and finding a home in the most unlikely of places.
About the Author
Liz Steadman is originally from Pensacola, Florida, and currently resides in Houston, Texas, where she works as a pharmacist in a hospital. She enjoys drawing and doing various other arts and creative hobbies.
Maisy Finds a Home is a 32-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-184-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/maisy-finds-a-home/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/maisy-finds-a-home/
