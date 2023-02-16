Gaithersburg, MD Author Publishes Self-Help Novel
February 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Paradigm Shift: A One Hundred Day Journey, a new book by Michelle Griffin-Carter, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
There are moments in everyone's life where they have a spiritual awakening, a transformation within the mind, body, and soul. The Paradigm Shift is the documentation of a hundred-day journey of transformation, self-discovery, and spiritual enlightenment. Michelle Griffin-Carter takes you into her one-hundred-day journal and reflects on the world around her to show how desperately we need change.
About the Author
Born and raised in Queens, NY, Michelle Griffin-Carter is a wife, mother, educator, and author. She has penned and published works, such as Whatcha Doin Ivy Rayne?, for children and families. However, her most recent work, The Paradigm Shift, focuses on the transformative process within the adult mindset. Her love for helping others through writing and sharing stories continues to inspire her to write and share stories that are relatable and inspiring.
The Paradigm Shift: A One Hundred Day Journey is a 260-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4269-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-paradigm-shift/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-paradigm-shift-a-one-hundred-day-journey/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
