Philadelphia, PA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
February 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Trials of Heartbreak – A Book of Heartfelt Poetry, a new book by Stephanie Jean Dea, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Trials of Heartbreak – A Book of Heartfelt Poetry is about feeling love at its deepest levels. This collection of poetry explores the experiences of feeling hurt by heartbreak, learning by it, and moving on. Heartbreak is not just from lost love for your companion in life, but family members, friends, and anyone who can be considered a kindred spirit.
About the Author
Stephanie Jean Dea lives in Pennsylvania. She has a teenage son who is her pride and joy. Dea adores animals and has two pets. Dea holds her family near and dear to her heart. Dea loves photography, cooking, and writing. She is a practitioner of homeopathy and herbology.
The Trials of Heartbreak – A Book of Heartfelt Poetry is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-115-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-trials-of-heartbreak/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-trials-of-heartbreak-a-book-of-heartfelt-poetry/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
