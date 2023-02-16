Galloway, NJ Author Publishes Children's Book
February 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChloe Lived: My Story, a new book by Linda Cobb, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Have you ever held a newborn baby so tiny she could fit in the palm of your hands? Linda Cobb's granddaughter, Chloe, came into this world weighing just one pound and ten ounces, and Linda was able to hold her in the palm of her hands! Linda knew, when she first held her, Chloe would be God's miracle to her family!
Oh, was she tiny. Chloe was so small even the smallest preemie diapers were too big for her at first. Although she was tiny, Chloe was a fighter! She wanted to live and fought every challenge that tried to destroy her. She had to be hooked up to several machines just to survive her first months of life. Her home for almost three months was the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in the hospital. Her bed was an incubator.
Linda visited and held Chloe every day she was in the NICU, and those moments were so precious to her! As Linda watched her progress and daily improvement, eventually Chloe came off the machines and was able to leave the hospital healthy and strong. Yes, Chloe lived!
Chloe Lived: My Story is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-629-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/chloe-lived/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/chloe-lived-my-story/
